Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

It seems there is a magic boardroom in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse where four elected city and county officials facing numerous charges filed against each other can enter with another elected county official and exit with all charges dropped.

I’m sure there is not a courthouse in the state that would not like to have a room like this. Just think what a load it would take off all the judges.

I hope I’m not the only person who finds all this incredulous. This was the most back-scratching story I have ever read.

Betty H. Rogers

Enid