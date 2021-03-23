CASCILLA — The world was blessed on April 10, 2020 when Miss Ayla Grace Mullins was born. Stephan Mullins and Linzey Kendall were the proudest parents, they finally had their perfect baby girl. Ayla has been the light of so many lives for the past 11 months, with that constant smile and beautiful face. The Lord decided on Friday, March 19, that He needed another perfect angel in heaven and He chose our Ayla.

Ayla’s visitation will be at Stonefield Church of God in Cascilla on Tuesday, March 23, with Brother Mark Moore conducting Ayla’s services. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Grace Family Cemetery in Cascilla.

Ayla leaves behind so many loved ones including her proud parents, Stephan Mullins and Linzey Kendall of Cascilla. Ayla also leaves behind two big brothers, Clinton Phillip Bonner of Enid and Bentley Trevor Duke Mullins of Cascilla; her maternal grandparents, Bobby and Shelia Kendall of Cascilla; and paternal grandmother, Stephanie King of Enid. Ayla was lucky enough to be loved by her great-grandfathers, Roger Brock of Tillatoba and Charlie Busby of Charleston. She also leaves behind her aunt Brittany Kendall of Cascilla and aunt Tori Ayla Scott of Southaven. Ayla had so many great aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her so much. She was the light of her family's life and we will forever have a beautiful baby angel.

Ayla’s pallbearers will be her daddy, Stephan Mullins, her, PawPaw Bobby Kendall, her uncle Chris Hutchison, and her “Rell” Howard Jarrell Wesley. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, Clint Bonner and Bentley Mullins.

Womble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.