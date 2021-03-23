PHILIPP — Bobby Ledell Livingston, 80, passed away Friday, March 19, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto in Southaven.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service with Rev. Butch Kelly officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service Friday at McKibben and Guinn.

He was born September 3, 1940 in Bolivar County to Woodrow and Pauline Blaylock Livingston. Bobby, a devoted family man, possessed a strong work ethic and passed this on to his children and grandchildren. He spent his life working as a mechanic, rancher and cattleman. Bobby loved being outdoors working cattle and sharing this love with his family. He also enjoyed attending tractor shows and tractor pulls as well as restoring antique tractors. He was a member of Philipp Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Cook of Houston, Texas; one son, Keith Livingston (Nessie) of Philipp; seven grandchildren, Krystle Carmical, Karlee Livingston, Kourtney Turner, Kurt Livingston, Tripp Cook, Reagan Cook and Kasey Cook; eight great-grandchildren, Drake Carmical, Drayten Carmical, Bayler Carmical, Alyssa Turner, Stella Terry, Ava Hutchens, Kaysen Stevens and Kinsleigh Mullins; and his faithful companion he lovingly referred to as “Dog.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Ann Sharon Livingston; son, Johnny Livingston; and a brother, Woodrow Livingston, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Drake Carmical, Kurt Livingston, Ronnie Livingston, Clint Mabus, Jack Mabus, Jimmy Mabus, Ricky Prewitt and John Ray Roberson.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.