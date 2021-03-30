JACKSON — Edna Jean Taylor McCaskill, age 74, departed this earthly realm at the Baptist Hospital in Jackson Saturday, March 12.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at W.F. Mapp Funeral Home in Forest with Rev. James Clark of Forest officiating and Desire’ Hunter of Chicago as mistress of order.

Edna united with New Town Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, in 1960 and never moved her membership. She placed herself under the spiritual leadership of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church from 2011 to the present. She attended regularly until her health failed. She loved to praise the Lord.

While living in Chicago, Illinois she married a hometown boy, Mr. Edgar B. McCaskill Sr. To that union they had one son Edgar B. McCaskill, Jr.

Edna attended Malcolm X College for one year and then gave up her dream of becoming a social worker to become a full-time wife and mother.

She held several jobs prior to becoming disabled. She was a CN at a Children’s Home, Clerk at 1st National Bank of Chicago, and manager of her Neighbor Restaurant. Edna moved back to Charleston in 1981.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Rev. Lawrence Taylor, Sr. and Willie Mae Avant Taylor; two brothers, Lawrence “Larry” Taylor, Jr., Rev. Paul Taylor; three sisters, Lois Adell Anderson, Diane Shuttlesworth and Dorothy Ann Taylor; one sister-in-law, Florence Keys Taylor, and her Grandson by choice, Thomas W. Smith, Jr.

She leaves to remember and cherish her memories one son, Edgar B. (Tammy) McCaskill of Albany, GA.; two daughters by choice, Desire’ Hunter and Natasha Smith; grandchildren, Ashtin Brianna, Thomas, Devonte, Ezekiel; grandchildren by choice, Caleb, NaTya, Maya, Zachary, Matthias, and Alia; her brothers and sisters, Joseph (Ruth) Taylor, Rev. Earnest (Rose) Taylor, Robbie (Eric) Richardson, Willie Mae Smith, D.L. (Jewell) Taylor, all of Chicago, Ill., Dorothy Taylor (Thomas) Smith of Forest, and Bessie Batteast of Chicago; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, her BFF, Carrie Skinner, special cousin, Gladys Price, special friend, Mr. Albert Buckley, all of Charleston, and most of all, good friends, especially her New Bethel Family.

Internment was at Lovelady Cemetery near Forest.