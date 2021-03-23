WEBB — Herbert Dabney Maxwell, Jr. (Dabney) passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, following a brief illness. Dabney had relocated to Ruston, Louisiana following his retirement, having previously lived and worked in Webb.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston with the family receiving friends immediately following services. A funeral service will be held at 11 Thursday, April 1, at Webb Sumner United Methodist Church in Webb with burial to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sumner. The family request that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced in deference to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Dabney was born January 7, 1950, the son of H.D. (Hub) and Cathryn Maxwell of Webb, and along with three siblings, grew up in that Delta community. Following graduation from high school, he enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi and received a degree in marketing and business. Dabney entered the family business with his parents, and together they operated a Western Auto Associate Store which served the community continuously for over 50 years.

Active in the community, Dabney was a member of the Webb-Sumner United Methodist Church, and the Webb Lions club. He was an active contributor and participant in the local Habitat for Humanity organization, helping working families achieve a portion of the American dream through home ownership.

After liquidating his business, Dabney moved to Ruston, La., and he and Cindy were active in their church as they made a home for themselves in that thriving college town. Dabney became an avid reader of both history and fiction. He and Cindy enjoyed exploring the country on numerous travel vacations.

Dabney is survived by his wife Cindy: his two brothers, Herris (Donna) of Auburn, Ala., and John, of Ajijic, Mexico; his sister, Melinda Maxwell of Ruston; his nephews, Rhett Maxwell (Kristin) of Fort Mill S.C., and Ben Pullin (Rebecca) of Frisco, Texas; and his niece, Mary Cathryn Benyo (Peter) of Dallas. Other survivors include 8 great-nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Webb Sumner Methodist Church, Trinity Methodist Church in Ruston, LA., Tallahatchie County Habit for Humanity, or Ruston Christian Community Action.

Online condolences at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com