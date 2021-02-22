CHARLESTON — Kathren Bennett Buntin, was born July 31, 1938 and died a Thursday, March 18. At the time of her death she was eighty-two years old.

She is survived by her husband, William Wiley Buntin, whom she loved enough to marry twice. Together they had two sons, William Wiley, Jr. and Mac Bennett. She also leaves behind two daughters-in-law, Nadenia Bahrke and Dawn Zimmerer. She was a loving and caring wife and mother, but she hit her stride as a grandmother to Jamie Michelle, Cori Elizabeth, and Katie Marie. Her eyes would fill with light and joy when she beheld her great-granddaughters Dakota Renee and Ember Rayne.

She was fierce and she was strong. She is the one who would always stand up for you. Many people mistook her diminutive size as a sign of her lack of strength - they were wrong.

She loved her friends and family fiercely. She was unafraid to be vulnerable and show her love. She would say it often and there was always an accompanying hug.

She valued education and went on to receive her Education Specialist degree. She taught in the Charleston School District and would always point out her former students with pride.

Most of all she lived. She never stopped planning the next get-together with family or friends. She was loved and will be missed.

