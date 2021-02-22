CHARLESTON — Maggie Lee Farris, age 67, homemaker, passed awayThursday, March 11, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at The Main Event, 7 Norris St., Charleston with interment following at Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Coffeeville. Clark-Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Farris.

She is survived by three daughters, Shina Webster of Charleston, Cachlet Boyer of Wichita, Kan. and Sherika Bradford of Fort Lee; two sons, Raymond Bradford of Wichita and Antonian Bradford of Charleston; 8 sisters and three brothers.