WEBB — Martha Sweeden Pryor, 86, retired from the Bank of Sumner, died Tuesday, March 9, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Sumner Baptist Church in Sumner with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

Mrs. Pryor was a member of Sumner Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her sons Roy (Linda) Pryor of Chapin, S.C. and Tommy Pryor of Webb; 4 grandchildren Jason (Karen) Pryor, Hannah (Robert) Dunlap, Chris (Naomi) Pryor, Joey (Stephanie) Pryor; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 1/2 years Joe Pryor; son Billy “Bubba” Pryor; and her parents, Roy and Dollie Brock Sweeden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sumner Baptist Church, P.O. Box 145, Sumner, MS 38957.