Nick Denley, age 83, passed away Sunday, April 4, at The Claiborne Facility in McComb.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston.

Nick was an avid genealogist, loved his yard work, was a longtime retired Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County with 24 years of service, and also served four years in the National Guard.

Those whom he leaves behind to forever cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara Denley of Grenada; one son, Randy Denley (Nancy) of Grenada; four grandchildren, Doug Denley (Cheryl) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Cissi Parks (Sam Prather) of Oklahoma City, Jeremy Denley (Nickie) of Pope and Nicole Denley of Birmingham, Alabama; 10 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Denley, Rana Denley, Cassidy McGovern, Elle McGovern, Brianna White, Harley White, Seth Prather, Ebby Prather, Landon Denley and Ava Jordan "AJ" Denley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. Denley Sr. and Nora Shook Denley; one son, Larry Denley; and one brother, John B. Denley Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Newsom Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.