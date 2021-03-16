GRENADA — Phyllis C. Little, age 88, passed way Sunday, Feb. 14, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.

A private graveside memorial and burial was held Sunday, March 14, at the New Hope Cemetery in Tallahatchie County.

She was preceded in death by her father, her husband, Walter C. (Boots) Little Sr.; and her son, Walter C. Little Jr.

Her daughter, June Johnson, passed away the day following her death.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Barbara Little of Grenada; 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.