HORN LAKE — Rickey W. Smith, passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday, March 7.

He was born August 16, 1961.

He is survived by three daughters, Kristen Smith of Memphis, Madison McClure and Grace Smith, both of Southaven; one son, Mason Smith of Southaven; four siblings, Mary Nell Stanford (Dicky) of Charleston, Billy C. Smith, Jr. (Beanie) and Brenda Smith of Horn Lake and Carolyn Hillhouse (Larry) of Courtland; two grandsons, Boe McClure and Lucas Pilgrim; 7 nieces and nephews, and 11 great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy C. Smith and Warnell (Nell) Smith Hentz; and one great-niece, Libbie Claire Stanford.

Memorials may be made to St Jude, The Arc of Northwest Mississippi or the American Heart Association in his memory.