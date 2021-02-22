GRENADA — Shelby Jean Heath Caffey, 79, of Grenada, passed away Saturday, March 13, at Providence Assisted Living Center.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

She was born June 22, 1941 in Carrollton to Guy and Cornelia Vance Heath, Jr. She worked for many years at Pennaco Hosiery Mill in Grenada.

Survivors include her husband Mike Caffey; daughters Jody Pullen of Charleston and Jada Smith of Royal, Arkansas; two sisters, Dorothy Clark of Holcomb and Edna McMahan of Grenada; one brother, Bobby Heath of Grenada; one sister-in-law, Alice Heath; one step-son, Timothy Caffey of Eupora; four grandchildren, Randy Lancaster, Jr., Casey Ryals (Rhett), Mary Fly (Jimmy) and Shelby Smith Duggan (Braden); two great-grandchildren, Denman Fly and Kelly Ryals; a son-in-law, Darrell Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sue Ellen Heath, Grace Collins, Willie Mae Smith and Mary Ann Mays; and two brothers; Guy William Heath, Jr. and John Heath.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.