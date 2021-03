NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 2ND DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 31, 2007, executed by SHIRLEY JONES, conveying certain real property therein described to LEM ADAMS, III, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS A NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded June 6, 2007, in Deed Book 346, Page 629 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-NPL1; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on April 8, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the north front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

1.235 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WEBB, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING WHERE THE RIGHT OF WAY LINES OF MISS. HWY. 32 AND CHEROKEE STREET INTEREST AND SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT "00" RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 411.6 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY CHEROKEE STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 204.4 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 321.00 FEET TO THE BACK OF SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BAYOU STREET, RUN THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 225.8 FEET ALONG THE BACK OF SAID SIDEWALK, RUN THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST 222.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND ALSO:

.997 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WEBB, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATACHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING WHERE THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINES OF MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY 32 AND CHEROKEE/TREET INTERSECT AND SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT "00"; RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES AND 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF CHEROKEE STREET 411.60 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 EAST 204.40 FEET ALONG RIGHT-OF-WAY; RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 321.00 FEET TO THE BACK OF THE SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF BAYOU STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 209 FEET TO THE POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF CASSIDY BAYOU; RUN THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 58 MINUTES AND 25 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF CASSIDY BAYOU 228.72 FEET MORE OR LESS, RUN THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 208 FEET TO THE BACK OF THE SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF BAYOU STREET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 68 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE BACK OF SAID SIDEWALK 225.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS & EXCEPT THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 356, PAGE 19, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE, MS DEED RECORDS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 304 S BAYOU ST, WEBB, MS 38966. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

(3-11, 18, 25)

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 2/28/2021

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 29014.41

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 5347.16

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 16506.75

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 25447.08

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3651.84

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5553.30

001-122 PURCHASING 5331.76

001-123 INVENTORY 733.50

001-124 RECEIVING 1744.28

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5699.01

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 12926.85

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 6259.72

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11424.73

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1353.12

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 394.28

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 8676.65

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 10670.66

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 7854.35

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 5148.97

001-165 LUNACY COURT 2605.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7376.71

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 2903.42

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5816.16

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7635.27

001-180 ELECTION 3425.86

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 16442.09

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 81536.71

001-201 WORK CENTER 46067.17

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 4269.29

001-220 CCA-PRISON 15390.00

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 3293.36

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4469.11

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3636.14

001-500 LIBRARY 8214.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2349.96

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2440.33

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 2560.25

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 2375.00

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 59130.25

097-233 E911 4155.99

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 1605.46

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 2520.90

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 17751.36

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 201171.97

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

400-340 SOLID WASTE 28252.98

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 7196.64

TRAVEL EXPENSE: EDDIE MEEKS 99.20

MARCUS ECHOLS 99.20

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 761491.84 *** THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING FEBRUARY 28, 2021 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE

DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

(3-11)