NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 2ND DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 31, 2007, executed by SHIRLEY JONES, conveying certain real property therein described to LEM ADAMS, III, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS A NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded June 6, 2007, in Deed Book 346, Page 629 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-NPL1; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on April 8, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the north front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

1.235 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WEBB, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING WHERE THE RIGHT OF WAY LINES OF MISS. HWY. 32 AND CHEROKEE STREET INTEREST AND SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT "00" RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 411.6 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY CHEROKEE STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 204.4 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 321.00 FEET TO THE BACK OF SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BAYOU STREET, RUN THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 225.8 FEET ALONG THE BACK OF SAID SIDEWALK, RUN THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST 222.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND ALSO:

.997 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WEBB, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATACHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING WHERE THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINES OF MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY 32 AND CHEROKEE/TREET INTERSECT AND SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT "00"; RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES AND 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF CHEROKEE STREET 411.60 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 EAST 204.40 FEET ALONG RIGHT-OF-WAY; RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 321.00 FEET TO THE BACK OF THE SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF BAYOU STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 209 FEET TO THE POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF CASSIDY BAYOU; RUN THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 58 MINUTES AND 25 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF CASSIDY BAYOU 228.72 FEET MORE OR LESS, RUN THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 208 FEET TO THE BACK OF THE SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF BAYOU STREET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 68 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE BACK OF SAID SIDEWALK 225.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS & EXCEPT THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 356, PAGE 19, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE, MS DEED RECORDS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 304 S BAYOU ST, WEBB, MS 38966. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

(3-11, 18, 25)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on February 10, 2021, Due West Land Co LLC, PO Box 230, Glendora, MS 38928 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-03165; Permitted Acreage: 235; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW 1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 16 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03166; Permitted Acreage: 105; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 16 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03446; Permitted Acreage: 191; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 20 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03447; Permitted Acreage: 160; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 29 T23N R01W

Application GW-03448; Permitted Acreage: 112; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 20 T23N R01W

Application GW-03456; Permitted Acreage: 45; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 33 T22N R01W

Application GW-03457; Permitted Acreage 140; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 18 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03459; Permitted Acreage: 150; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW/4 of SW1/4 Sec 13 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-03461; Permitted Acreage: 151; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 18 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03642; Permitted Acreage: 135; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 29 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03464; Permitted Acreage: 150; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 19 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-03725; Permitted Acreage: 115; County Leflore; Location: SW/4 of SE1/4 Sec 03 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-03726; Permitted Acreage: 100; County Leflore; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 03 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-03727; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Leflore; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 09 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-06122; Permitted Acreage: 92; County Leflore; Location: NW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 12 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-07804; Permitted Acreage: 50; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 21 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-10364; Permitted Acreage: 126; County Leflore; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 10 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-10365; Permitted Acreage: 155; County Leflore; Location: NW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 11 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-13613; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Leflore; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec. 10 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-13681; Permitted Acreage: 155; County Leflore; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 10 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-13682; Permitted Acreage: 41; County Leflore; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 10 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-13683; Permitted Acreage: 100; County Leflore; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec. 11 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-38357; Permitted Acreage: 53; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 34 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-38359; Permitted Acreage: 58; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 31 T23N R01E

Application No. GW-38360; Permitted Acreage: 145; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 36 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-38362; Permitted Acreage: 60; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 33 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-38365; Permitted Acreage: 72; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 06 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-38366; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 05 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-38367; Permitted Acreage: 65; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 17 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-40009; Permitted Acreage: 30; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 14 T22N R01W

Application No. GW-40154; Permitted Acreage: 56; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 05 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-44684; Permitted Acreage: 45; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 35 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-45294; Permitted Acreage: 38; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 10 T3N R01W

Application No. GW-45353; Permitted Acreage: 345; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 04 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-49339; Permitted Acreage: 75; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 03 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-49631; Permitted Acreage: 98; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 29 T23N R01W

Also filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Black Bayou in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. SW-01507; Permitted Acreage: 48; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 20 T23N R01W

Application No. SW-01509; Permitted Acreage: 30; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 20 T23N R01W

Application No. SW-03402; Permitted Acreage: 38; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 08 T23N R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after May 11, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

(3-18)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSHUA M. MELTON, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. _2021-9-2_

MARIA A. MELTON PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having being granted on the _2nd_ day of February, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Joshua M. Melton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 5th day of February, A.D., 2021.

_/s/ Maria A. Melton

MARIA A. MELTON

Administrator of the Estate of Joshua M. Melton, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

(3-18, 25, 4-1)