NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 2ND DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 31, 2007, executed by SHIRLEY JONES, conveying certain real property therein described to LEM ADAMS, III, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS A NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded June 6, 2007, in Deed Book 346, Page 629 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-NPL1; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on April 8, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the north front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

1.235 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WEBB, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING WHERE THE RIGHT OF WAY LINES OF MISS. HWY. 32 AND CHEROKEE STREET INTEREST AND SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT "00" RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 411.6 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY CHEROKEE STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 204.4 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 321.00 FEET TO THE BACK OF SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BAYOU STREET, RUN THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 01 MINUTES WEST 225.8 FEET ALONG THE BACK OF SAID SIDEWALK, RUN THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST 222.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

AND ALSO:

.997 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF WEBB, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING WHERE THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINES OF MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY 32 AND CHEROKEE/TREET INTERSECT AND SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT "00"; RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES AND 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF CHEROKEE STREET 411.60 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 EAST 204.40 FEET ALONG RIGHT-OF-WAY; RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 321.00 FEET TO THE BACK OF THE SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF BAYOU STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 209 FEET TO THE POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF CASSIDY BAYOU; RUN THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 58 MINUTES AND 25 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF CASSIDY BAYOU 228.72 FEET MORE OR LESS, RUN THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 208 FEET TO THE BACK OF THE SIDEWALK ON THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF BAYOU STREET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 68 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE BACK OF SAID SIDEWALK 225.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS & EXCEPT THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 356, PAGE 19, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE, MS DEED RECORDS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 304 S BAYOU ST, WEBB, MS 38966. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

(3-11, 18, 25)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSHUA M. MELTON, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. _2021-9-2_

MARIA A. MELTON PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having being granted on the _2nd_ day of February, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Joshua M. Melton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 5th day of February, A.D., 2021.

_/s/ Maria A. Melton

MARIA A. MELTON

Administrator of the Estate of Joshua M. Melton, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

(3-18, 25, 4-1)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE PRYOR, DECEASED

TOMMY JOE PRYOR, PETITIONER NO. 2021-11-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of March, 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-11-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of MARTHA JANE PRYOR, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 19th day of March, 2021.

/s/ TOMMY JOE PRYOR, Executor of the Estate of MARTHA JANE PRYOR

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(3-25, 4-1, 8)

REQUEST FOR SEALED, COMPETITIVE PROPOSALS

FOR ONE (1) TYPE III FORD E-350 GAS 144” X 70” X 90” MODULE

EMERGENCY MEDICAL VEHICLE

The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will accept sealed, competitive bids for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) Type III Van Cut-Away Ambulance, until the hour of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi and said sealed, competitive proposals will be opened at the hour of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi.

Specifications are available for inspection and copying at the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Any reference is said specifications as to name, brand, make, or model is for purposes of establishing minimum requirements only. Any similar make or model generally accepted in the industry as equivalent will be considered. The County reserves the right to amend the specifications upon reasonable notice to all who have examined the specifications or requested copies from the Clerk.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN EMERGENCY MEDICAL VEHICLE

OPENING DATE/TIME: APRIL 14TH, 2021 AT 11:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required, in order, to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

If you desire to submit a sealed, competitive proposal for the ambulance, please submit your proposal before the hour and date set forth above to the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. If you choose to submit your bid my mail, the proper mailing address is:

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS

Post Office Box 350

Tallahatchie County Courthouse

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

Telephone: 662/647-5551

Please mark on the outside envelope of your bid ‘SEALED BID – AMBULANCE”.

The Board of Supervisors will not open or consider any bid received after the hour on the date set forth above.

The Board of Supervisors reserves the right to waive any informalities in respect to the bids received and to reject any or all bids.

Given by Order of the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi on this the 8th day of March, 2021.

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD

CHANCERY CLERK

(3-25, 4-1)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on February 1, 2021, the Casburn Company Inc., PO Box 37, Sumner, MS 38957 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation and wildlife management purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-38163; Permitted Acreage: 130; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 35 T25N R02W

Application No. GW-38165; Permitted Acreage: 108; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 21 T25N R02W

Application No. GW-40693; Permitted Acreage: 50; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 34 T25N R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application (s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after April 13, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

(3-25)

Reverse Auction Information

NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that sealed or electronic bids will be received by the Board of Aldermen at the Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi for the purpose of purchasing ONE (1) OR MORE NEW GRAPPLE LOADER TRUCK(S). BID SPECIFICATIONS (NO PRICES) will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. on Friday, April 9, 2021. Bid Specifications and Procedures may be obtained by contacting the Town of Tutwiler Purchasing Department at 662-345-8321, located in the Tutwiler City Hall at 201 Tallahatchie Ave., Tutwiler, MS 38963. Bid Specifications may be submitted by Electronic Submittal at www.centralbidding.com

All Electronic Bid Specifications and Procedures may be obtained and submitted electronically at www.centralbidding.com. For questions relating to electronic downloads and submittals and/or the bidding process, please call Central Bidding at 225-810-4814. Bid Specifications and Procedures will be evaluated and vendors submitting acceptable Specifications and Procedures will be invited by email (no later than Wednesday, April 14, 2021) to submit PRICED BIDS. FINAL BIDDING WILL BE HELD BY ELECTRONIC REVERSE AUCTION ON THURSDAY APRIL 15TH, 2021, AT www.centralbidding.com BEGINNING AT 10:00 AM AND ENDING AT 10:30 AM (CST).

ELECTRONIC BIDS and/or REVERSE AUCTION bids may be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions related to the electronic bidding process, please call Central Bidding at 225-810-4814. After careful consideration the TOWN OF TUTWILER BOARD of ALDERMEN will officially award the bid at the next scheduled Board meeting on Monday, MAY 4, 2021 AT 6:00 PM.

If the agency is closed for any unforeseen reason, which closure prevents the acceptance, opening of Electronic bids, or the live Reverse Auction at the advertised date and time, all bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud on the next business day that the agency shall be open and at the previously advertised time. All reverse auctions shall begin on the next business day that the agency shall be open and at the previously advertised time. The agency shall not be held responsible for the receipt of any bids for which the delivery was attempted and failed due to the closure of the agency as a result of a Force Majeure Event. Each vendor/contractor shall be required to ensure the delivery and receipt of its sealed and/or electronic bid by the agency prior to the new date and time of the bid opening.

The Board expressly reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or any part of any or all bids based on a lowest and best bid determination as well as Buyback Option, in the best interest of the Town. The Board reserves the right to waive informalities.

The Town reserves the right to utilize “anti-sniping” for reverse auctions. Anti-sniping is a tool that automatically extends the bid time for reverse auction by five (5) minutes if a vendor places a bid in the final five (5) minutes of the reverse auction. The anti-sniping effect will auto extend the reverse auction bid time any time a bid is placed in the last five (5) minutes of the reverse auction and can auto extend the reverse auction multiple times until the bidding on the reverse auction ends.

TOWN OF TUTWILER, MISSISSIPPI

BY:/s/Nichole Harris, Mayor

(3-25, 4-1)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPI

Notice is hereby given that on February 8, 2021, Mitchener Planting Company, PO Box 9, Sumner, MS 38957 has filed application(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-00141; Permitted Acreage: 40; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 15 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07234; Permitted Acreage: 245; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 28 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07235; Permitted Acreage: 291; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 33 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07236; Permitted Acreage: 520; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 32 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07237; Permitted Acreage: 60; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 32 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07238; Permitted Acreage: 350; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 27 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07252; Permitted Acreage: 116; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 14 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07253; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 15 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07254; Permitted Acreage: 220; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 22 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07255; Permitted Acreage: 70; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 23 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07257; Permitted Acreage: 285; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 21 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-07258; Permitted Acreage 113; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 27 T25N R01W

Application No GW-07259; Permitted Acreage: 160; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 14 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-08047; Permitted Acreage: 40; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 28 T25N R01W

Application No. GW-12432; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 06 T24N R01W

Application No. GW-14235; Permitted Acreage: 140; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 05 T24N R01W

Application No. GW-14236; Permitted Acreage: 90; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 33 T25N R01W

Application No. SW-02229; Permitted Acreage: 40; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 15 T25N R01W

Application No. SW-02230; Permitted Acreage: 53; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 23 T25 R01W

Application No. SW-02238; Permitted Acreage: 75; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 34 T25N R01W

Application No. SW-02239; Permitted Acreage: 20; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 27 T25N R01W

Application No. SW-02240; Permitted Acreage: 10; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 27 T25N R01W

Application No. SW-02241; Permitted Acreage: 60; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 21 T25N R01W

Application No. SW02369; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 27 T25N R01W

Application SW-02372; Permitted Acreage: 20; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 SEC 05 T24N R01W

Application SW-02373; Permitted Acreage: 42; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 33 T25N R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on or after May 11, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

(3-25)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of February, 2021, B&S Planting Company Inc., c/o Gary Dyksterhouse, PO Box 230, Glendora, MS 38928 has filed application(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-02483; Acres 120; Location: NW1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec. 23, T23N, R01W

Application No. GW-02484; Acres 140; Location: NW1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 25, T23N, R01W

Application No. GW-02485; Acres 145; Location: SE1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec 25, T23N, R01W

Application No. GW-02486; Acres 325; Location: SE1/4, of the SW1/4, of Sec. 30 T23N, R01E

Application No. GW-02487; Acres 140; Location: NE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 23, T23N, R01W

Application No. GW-02488; Acres 150; Location: SE1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec 24, T23N, R01W

Application No.GW-02489; Acres 188; Location: NW1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 31, T23N, R01E

Application No. GW-02490; Acres 105; Location: SW1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 25, T23N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of May, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(3-25)