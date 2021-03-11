Saturday March 20

Robert Neal food distribution slated

Robert Neal Food Pantry at Calvary Chapel of Parchman will be open for food distribution from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Faith Food Pantry to distribute food

Faith Food Pantry will distribute food Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its drive-thru. Clients should arrive on time.

Miscellany

Mayor appreciates help, patience

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith last week released a statement expressing appreciation to everyone “for their kind gestures and help during our winter crisis.” He added that he thanks the public “for being patient during our time of repairs,” expressing regret for “any discomfort during that time.” Smith said, “The collective effort by all is appreciated.”

Grief support group gathers weekly

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, has begun a new series of programming at the James C. Kennedy Wellness Center, located below the hill behind Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Weekly sessions are held each Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

GriefShare is a video series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. Video seminars are combined with support group discussion of the materials presented during the video.

The 13-week series, which began March 2, is sponsored by Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy and The Jennifer Hargett Foundation, includes topics such as “Is This Normal,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Guilt and Anger,” “Why?” and more.

For more information, call Rev. Phillip Pharr at 662-647-8686 or Eddie Hargett at 662-647-4844.

Donations sought for reward fund

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is offering a $4,000 reward in connection with the Oct. 26, 2020, shooting death of Rob Cox of Charleston during an incident in Houston, and relatives and friends of Mr. Cox are asking for donations to help grow the reward fund.

Donations may be sent to Ann D. Reynolds of Charleston at 840 George Payne Cossar Blvd., Charleston, MS 38921, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-662-841-6581 for information.

Anyone having any information about the Chickasaw County crime, for which three men are being sought, is asked to call the toll-free tip line at 1-800-773-8477.

Mid-State offers youth job help

Youth ages 16 to 24, having a high school diploma or equivalent, are being recruited for the Mid-State Opportunity Inc. youth employment program, MySTATUS (Maximize Your Skills to Advance to Unlimited Success).

MySTATUS is federally funded by Delta Workforce Development Area through South Delta Planning and Development District to provide out-of-school youth a comprehensive employment program.

Out-of-school youth in Tallahatchie, Panola, Quitman and Tunica counties are offered up to 200 hours of paid work experience at $8 per hour, with paid training, incentives and more.

Youth who need assistance to successfully transition into the workforce or post-secondary education are invited to contact Nedra Hollins at 662-647-2463.

Correction or clarification

In the March 4 print edition, there was an error in the story titled, “Local elected officials charge one another with assault.” Written statements show that Tawanda Smith Shannon and Sandy Frieson Smith told police that Margaret McIntyre Simmons pulled a handgun from a purse during a Feb. 23 incident. The original story incorrectly stated that Shannon and Smith told police it was Tameka McIntyre who pulled the handgun. In her own handwritten, signed statement, Smith wrote, “Margaret McIntyre approached me with pulling her gun out her purse.” The Sun-Sentinel regrets the error.

The Sun-Sentinel attempts to report the news accurately and fairly at all times. If a mistake is made, we will gladly correct it.

To report the need for the correction or clarification of any item that appears in print in The Sun-Sentinel and/or on the online sites at www.facebook.com/TheSunSentinel, Twitter or on the newspaper's website at www.tallahatchienews.ms, call the newspaper office at 662-647-8462 and ask for the editor, stop by the office at 149 Court Square in Charleston or email clay@charlestonsun.net.