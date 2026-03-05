JACKSON – More people die of colorectal cancer (CRC) in Mississippi than anywhere else in the country. Yet, with proper screening and lifestyle changes, it is one of the most preventable cancers.

Throughout March, recognized as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) urges residents to take ownership of their health by getting timely screenings and making lifestyle changes that can drastically reduce their chances of both developing and dying of this disease.

CRC (cancer of the colon or rectum) is now the leading cause of cancer death nationally in adults younger than 50 years of age, according to the American Cancer Society. For those who catch it early enough, there is greater hope of survival. Regular screenings, at age 45 or possibly earlier, if you have certain risk factors, are required for early detection.

In Mississippi, an average of 1,650 new cases of CRC are diagnosed each year, resulting in an average of 630 deaths. The impact of the disease has resulted in Gov. Tate Reeves also proclaiming March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in the state.

If you notice warning signs of CRC, see your healthcare provider immediately.

Warning Signs include the following:

• Rectal bleeding

• Blood in or on the stool (bright red)

• Change in bowel habits

• Stools that are narrower than usual

• General stomach discomfort (bloating, fullness or cramps)

• Increased diarrhea, constipation or vomiting

• Weight loss for no apparent reason

• Constant tiredness

Common and often preventable risk factors include:

• Overweight or Obesity

• Type II Diabetes

• Diets high in red meat such as beef, pork, lamb or liver and processed meats such as hot dogs and lunch meats

• Smoking tobacco

• Alcohol use – moderate to heavy

Factors increasing risk for those under age 45:

• Strong family history of colorectal cancer or certain colorectal polyps

• Personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease)

• Personal history of radiation to belly or pelvic area to treat other cancers

Screening options beginning at age 45 or earlier if high-risk:

• Stool-based tests annually

• Visual exams of the colon and rectum every 5 to 10 years, per your provider’s recommendation

To help prevent CRC, we recommend the following:

• Get regular screening tests.

• Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight.

• Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

• Don't smoke, and don't drink alcohol excessively.

You have access to more resources than ever before to help prevent, screen for and treat colorectal cancers.

Know your risk factors and learn to recognize the symptoms of this deadly disease before it’s too late.

For more screening and prevention resources, visit Colorectal Cancer Guideline | How Often to Have Screening Tests | American Cancer Society.

