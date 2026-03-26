OXFORD – U.S. Attorney Scott Leary announced today that a federal grand jury returned separate indictments on March 25 charging eight individuals with drug distribution and one of those included charges as a felon in possession of firearms. All of these defendants were arrested today (March 31).

According to court documents the following individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Mississippi:

• Gary “Rooster” Ransom, 49, of Clarksdale, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution and felon in possession of firearms

• Daniel Baker, 40, of Cleveland, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution

• Madeline Tonos, 31, of Cleveland, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution

• Patrick Smith, 34, of Cleveland, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution

• Valerie Ingram, 42, of Cleveland, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution

• Joshua Fulton, 40, of Cleveland, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution

• Londyn Todd, 23, of Cleveland, Mississippi, indicted for drug distribution

• Merrick Smith, 47, of Dallas, Texas, indicted for drug distribution

The U.S. Marshals Service and Cleveland Police Department provided invaluable assistance in today’s arrests. The FBI is investigating the case.

U.S. Attorney Scott Leary stated, “Last year the administration established the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating the scourge of drug cartels and the resulting drug trafficking and violent crime that effects our communities. HSTF is comprised of federal and state law enforcement professionals who conduct dangerous work protecting the citizens of our state. These selfless officers do a heroic job identifying and dismantling drug trafficking organizations in North Mississippi. This HSTF operation stemmed from a months-long multi-agency investigation. A special thanks to Cleveland Police Chief Dudley Tribble. His cooperation with the FBI made this investigation possible.”

Indictments are only charges and not proof of guilt. Our constitution guarantees that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chad Doleac and Sam Stringfellow are prosecuting the case.