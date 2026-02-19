TIPPO — Murrah Bob Hardy Sr., age 92, passed away Saturday, February 21, at his home in Tippo.

He was a retired farmer and an Army veteran.

A resident of Tallahatchie County for most of his life, he attended Tippo School and graduated from Charleston High School.

Visitation was held 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, at Tippo Methodist Church, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Interment was at Tippo Cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elliot and Ava Murrah Hardy; his brother, Glen Hardy; and his sisters, Fay James and Bonnie Batten.

He is survived by his wife, Glinda Mabus Hardy; his daughters, DeAnne Hardy of Bartlett, Tenn. and Paige Hardy of Tippo; his sons, Murrah Hardy Jr. (Lyn) and Kevin Hardy, both of Tippo; two sisters, DeLois Douglas of Collierville, Tenn. and Jimmy Lauderdale (David) of Charleston; and a brother, Ray Hardy Sr. (Betty) of Tippo.

The family requests any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tippo Methodist Church.