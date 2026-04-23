Mississippi Valley State University has its man to lead the men’s basketball program.

Athletics director Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson announced on Wednesday the hiring of Mike Davis as the 13th head men's basketball coach of the Delta Devils program.

Davis comes to Itta Bena with than three decades of coaching experience, bringing a proven track record of success at every level of Division I basketball to lead the Delta Devils program. Over 24 seasons as a head coach, his teams have earned 14 postseason appearances and recorded nine 20-win seasons with records in 15 of his 24 campaigns.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Davis to Mississippi Valley State University," Shields-Gadson said in a press release. "His experience, leadership, and championship pedigree make him the right person to lead our men's basketball program into a new era. He understands what it takes to win at a high level and develop student-athletes both on and off the court."

Davis compiled a 412-360 overall record during his head coaching career, with stops at Indiana University, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Texas Southern University and University of Detroit Mercy. Over that span, he guided teams to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including four with IU, one with UAB and four with Texas Southern.

Davis is perhaps best known for his tenure at Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball, where he succeeded legendary coach Bobby Knight. In 2002, he led the Hoosiers to the NCAA National Championship game while capturing a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, cementing one of the most memorable runs in program history.

His list of accolades includes Conference USA Coach of the Year honors in 2011 while at UAB, along with multiple Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year recognitions (2013, 2015, 2016) during his time at Texas Southern. Davis also captured five regular-season conference titles and four SWAC Tournament championships, further highlighting his championship pedigree.

During his six-year tenure at Texas Southern, Davis posted a 115-89 record, including an impressive 88-20 mark in conference play. His teams claimed four regular-season titles and four conference tournament championships, advancing to four NCAA Tournaments. In 2018, Texas Southern earned its first NCAA Tournament victory with a First Four win over North Carolina Central.

Davis began his head coaching career at Indiana (2000-06), compiling a 115-79 record and leading the Hoosiers to five postseason appearances. His teams excelled in March, recording a 21-12 mark, including a 7-4 record in NCAA Tournament play. He was also the first coach in program history to open his tenure with three consecutive 20-win seasons and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Following Indiana, Davis took over at UAB (2006-12), where he led the Blazers to a 122-72 record and four consecutive postseason appearances. His 2010-11 squad captured the program's first Conference USA regular-season title, earning him Coach of the Year honors while guiding UAB to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

At Detroit Mercy, Davis continued to impact the game while coaching his son, Antoine Davis, who became one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA history. Antoine Davis finished his career as the second-leading scorer in Division I history with 3,664 points and set the all-time record for three-pointers made with 588. He was also a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year and a five-time First Team All-Horizon League selection.

In addition to his success on the court, Davis has emphasized academic achievement throughout his career. His UAB program recorded four consecutive semesters with a perfect 1000 APR score, reflecting his commitment to student-athlete development.

A former standout player at University of Alabama, Davis earned Alabama's Mr. Basketball honors in 1979 and went on to score 1,211 career points while ranking among the program's all-time leaders in steals. The Crimson Tide posted an 80-42 record during his collegiate career, advancing to multiple postseason tournaments.

Davis most recently served as an assistant coach at University of Memphis from 2024–26, continuing his involvement in the game at a high level.

"I am honored and excited to lead Mississippi Valley State's men's basketball program," said Davis. "This is a proud program with a strong tradition, and I look forward to building a culture of discipline, toughness, and success. Our goal is to compete for championships and represent this university with pride."

Davis and his wife, Tamilya, have one son, Antoine. He is also the father of Mike Davis Jr. and Lateesha.

Mike Davis Coaching Career

1990-95: Assistant Coach, Wichita Falls Texans / Chicago Rockers

1995-97: Assistant Coach, Alabama

1997-2000: Assistant Coach, Indiana

2000-06: Head Coach, Indiana

2006-12: Head Coach, UAB

2012-18: Head Coach, Texas Southern

2018-24: Head Coach, Detroit Mercy

2024-26: Assistant Coach, Memphis

2026-Present: Mississippi Valley State

Information courtesy of Mississippi Valley State University