BOLTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will host its annual hiring fair on Aug. 31 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. central time, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) has announced.

The webinar is free and will provide students and recent grads the opportunity to learn about DHS careers and the federal hiring and application process. To register for the webinar click here.

The following DHS components and offices will participate in this year’s webinar:

• United States Secret Service (USSS)

• Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

• Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

• United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

• Intelligence and Analysis (I&A)

• Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC)

• Federal Protection Service (FPS)

• Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

• Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

• Customs and Border Protection (CBP)