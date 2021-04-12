JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday announced that it will host special "pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics" in Tallahatchie County on April 26-29.

The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location, and no appointments are needed.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27: Tallahatchie County Safe Room, 185 South Market St., Charleston

Wednesday, April 28: Emmett Till Interpretive Center, 158 North Court St., Sumner

Thursday, April 29: Tutwiler Town Hall, 221 Tallahatchie Ave., Tutwiler

Vaccinations will be available for anyone 16 years and older. No documentation or identification is required. Second doses of the vaccine will be available in the area three weeks later.