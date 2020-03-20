Charleston City Hall urges use of phone, mail to contact officials and to pay bills

Charleston City Hall urges use of phone, mail to contact officials and to pay billsBy SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:28am
Below is verbiage from a notice, on official city letterhead, which the city of Charleston posted on the front door of City Hall on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
What is not expressly stated, but City Clerk Ana Ealy informed The Sun-Sentinel about on Friday, March 20, is that for the protection of the general public as well as city workers and officials, the doors of City Hall will remain locked during business hours.