Charleston Mayor's Charity Ball postponed

Tue, 03/17/2020 - 10:48am

The seventh annual Charleston Mayor’s Charity Ball that had been scheduled for March 28 has been postponed “due to recent decisions around the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” Mayor Sedrick Smith announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to honoring the contributions that help make The Mayor’s Ball a huge success,” Smith added. “A new date will be announced when the crisis has lightened.”

For more information, call Charleston City Hall at 662-647-5841 or 662-647-8612.

