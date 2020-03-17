Charleston Mayor's Charity Ball postponed

The seventh annual Charleston Mayor’s Charity Ball that had been scheduled for March 28 has been postponed “due to recent decisions around the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” Mayor Sedrick Smith announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to honoring the contributions that help make The Mayor’s Ball a huge success,” Smith added. “A new date will be announced when the crisis has lightened.”

For more information, call Charleston City Hall at 662-647-5841 or 662-647-8612.