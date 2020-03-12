CHS student nominated for Boston awards ceremony

Miss Sha’Kerra D’Asia Jennings, the daughter of Michael and Angie Jennings and a junior at Charleston High School, has been nominated by instructors to be a part of The Congress of Future Medical Leaders’ Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held June 24-25 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Congress of Future Medical Leaders was created by the national Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to seek many of the country’s finest high school students who aspire to careers in medicine.

Invitation is by academic nomination only, and all students must have a minimum 3.5 GPA to attend.

These delegates will be mentored by some of the greatest living minds in medicine.

At the close of the Congress, delegates will participate in a formal candlelit ceremony where Jennings will be awarded the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.

IN THE PHOTO is Sha’Kerra D’Asia Jennings. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)