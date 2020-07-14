COVID-19 relief program will assist counties, municipalities

PEARL — Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are launching the MEMA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program. Through Mississippi Legislature’s House Bill 1799 and Senate Bill 3047, MEMA was allocated $70 million of CARES Act money to assist counties and municipalities with their COVID-19 expenses.

Through FEMA’s COVID-19 Economic Disaster Declaration, counties and municipalities and specific nonprofits are eligible for public assistance. While FEMA reimburses 75% of those approved expenses, some entities struggle to meet the 25% match. Through the MEMA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program, the burden is now lifted from the counties and municipalities to provide that match.

Not all COVID-19 expenses are eligible for federal reimbursement through FEMA; therefore SB 3047 details what other expenses can be covered by the CARES Act funds. The allocation of funds from the Relief Program is based on the county or municipality’s population as listed in the 2010 U.S. Census. If a government entity’s costs are not entirely covered by FEMA’s reimbursement, MEMA will work with remaining CARES Act funds to help ensure a 100% reimbursement.

The CARES Act funding application process will be open from Aug. 3- Oct. 15. Information on how to apply for CARES Act funding will be available by July 31 on MEMA’s website: www.msema.org. According to SB 3047, reimbursements must begin Aug. 15. Monies must be obligated by Nov. 30 or will be returned to the governor.

Counties and municipalities can apply for public assistance through FEMA’s Grants Portal now by visiting https://grantee.fema.gov.