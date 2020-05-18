Extension reintroduces HappyHealthy campaign

By SUSAN COLLINS-SMITH,
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 11:47am

RAYMOND — As Mississippians continue to practice social distancing, they can learn ways to create shared food and family experiences, prepare meals at home, shop for healthy foods on a budget and be more physically active through the HappyHealthy social campaign.

A free program of the Mississippi State University Extension Service, HappyHealthy offers resources on shopping, cooking and being physically active on its social media platforms and website.

Learn how to plan family meals and prepare kid-approved, quick and easy recipes. Find recipes and how-to videos that demonstrate knife skills, cooking methods and proper measuring techniques, as well as what to look for when buying fresh fruits and vegetables.

Stay connected with HappyHealthy on social media by following its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages. Visit the website at http://happyhealthy.extension.msstate.edu.

HappyHealthy is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Mississippi Department of Health and is administered through Extension.

