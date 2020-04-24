Extension Service amends plans for operations through July

STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State University Extension Service will continue operations as it has through the statewide shelter-in-place order, but has canceled all face-to-face events, meetings and trainings through Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation includes all scheduled Extension in-person conferences as well as 4-H youth programs on and off campus.

In addition, Extension offices and units, including the Bost Extension Center, the four regional Research and Extension Centers and each of Extension’s 82 county offices, will be closed to the public, with employee-only access until further notice.

“Out of concern for the welfare of our employees as well as our clients, I am following the university’s cancellation of all gatherings as we continue making as many of our educational programs as possible available online,” said MSU Extension director Gary Jackson. “Our agents, staff and faculty will continue responding to clients using mobile and online technology. As appropriate, essential one-on-one consultations will continue with social distancing guidelines being practiced.”

MSU Extension offers a wide range of educational resources related to COVID-19, including publications, videos and media releases at http://extension.msstate.edu/coronavirus.