Free quilting classes offered at Tutwiler center

TUTWILER — Now is a great time to learn to quilt at the Tutwiler Community Education Center, 304 Hancock Street in Tutwiler. Free lessons will be offered to a parent or guardian and one child, ages 12-16, starting the month of July.

Classes will be offered on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m.

Quilting has a rich tradition in the Mississippi Delta, and these classes will be taught in the African American tradition using vibrant colors and creating unique patterns. All material, thread and sewing machines will be provided to participants.

COVID-19 safety precautions are in place at the Tutwiler center. Participants will have their temperature taken upon arrival for each class. There is a limit of only 10 participants per class, and social distancing will be practiced. Additional cleaning has been established daily, and quilters will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer throughout the class, compliments of the Tutwiler center.

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awarded a grant to the Tutwiler center to teach quilting to two generations of participants. Historically, quilting skills and techniques have been passed down from one generation to the next. The Tutwiler center wants to encourage and continue this tradition with these free lessons.

The Tutwiler Quilters began in 1984 when the Tutwiler Clinic and Tutwiler center were founded by Sister Anne Brooks and Sister Maureen Delaney. Hundreds of Tutwiler quilts and thousands of potholders have been sold to people all across the United States and around the world. The rich tradition of the Tutwiler Quilters hand-quilted items is appreciated by people from places near and far.

To enroll in the class or for more information, call the center at 662-345-8393 or email info@tutwilercenter.org.