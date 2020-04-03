Gov. Reeves requests major disaster declaration

JACKSON — In an April 1 letter to President Donald Trump, Gov. Tate Reeves requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government — a procedural step to acquire necessary federal assets and resources to support Mississippi's COVID-19 response.

Upon approval, the disaster declaration will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance (IA) Program for all Mississippi counties.

"I'm grateful for the ongoing partnership we've had with President Trump and his administration throughout this trying time. Mississippians are the most charitable people in the country, and it has been heartwarming to see our state come together to support one another as we combat the spread," said Reeves. "We must do all we can to help ease the burden. With this disaster declaration, we will be able to better help our families, our businesses, and all Mississippians weather this storm and emerge stronger."

The disaster declaration will provide access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Mississippians, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19, and more.

View the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration request here.