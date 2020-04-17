Governor asks private sector leaders to chart course for economic recovery

JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves has asked leaders of Mississippi’s business community to chart a course for economic recovery and reopening Mississippi’s economy.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi has seen a nearly 9,000% increase in unemployment claims. Small businesses and their employees are struggling to stay afloat. The Governor's Commission for Economic Recovery will look at the impact on every industry, geographical region and community, and help the governor transform the state's economy under these new conditions through tailored solutions.

"We need Mississippians helping Mississippians. I have asked a trusted group of our state's top business minds to do just that. Under the 'Restart Mississippi' umbrella, they are going to develop a series of recommendations and goals for our new economy. They will study the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce and small businesses. And they will help us recover — day by day," said Reeves.

The governor has asked Joe Sanderson of Sanderson Farms, a longtime business leader in Mississippi, to serve as the chairman of the effort. Joining Sanderson, this commission will be comprised of leaders representing Mississippi’s different regions and industries.

Bringing together large economic drivers and small business leaders, this private sector group will develop recommendations for state leaders on economic recovery to help Mississippi businesses and employees navigate our new economy. The commission will study the economic impact of COVID-19 on different industries, communities and regions with one goal: develop a path forward to Restart Mississippi.

The full list of members with biographies can be found at restartms.ms .