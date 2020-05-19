Health Department reports first pediatric flu death of 2020, first case of MIS-C

JACKSON — Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting its first pediatric flu death of 2020.

The death was in a child from Central Mississippi. The child did not test positive for COVID-19.

This is the first pediatric flu death in Mississippi since 2018.

“We’ve recently been focused on COVID-19, but this sadly reminds us that an annual flu vaccine is important for anyone ages 6 months and older,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

IN ANOTHER MATTER, today MSDH is reporting its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The case was in a child in Central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital.

MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.

MIS-C in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.

“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said Dobbs.