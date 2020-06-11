'I knew I'd be the first to win,' says $2 million Mega Millions ticket winner

JACKSON — A Gautier woman walked away from the Mississippi Lottery headquarters as a $2 million winner today from the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. The player chose to remain anonymous.

“I picked my own numbers, and I always play Megaplier,” she said. “When we heard the Mississippi Lottery was coming to Mississippi, I said I’d be the first to win!”

How did she win? She correctly picked the 5 white ball numbers and paid the extra dollar for Megaplier. The Megaplier number for the June 9 drawing was 2, multiplying her otherwise $1 million prize to $2 million.

She purchased her winning ticket from Jerry Lee’s Grocery in Gautier, where she regularly stops once a week to purchase her tickets.

Several additional winners from around the state claimed their prizes at headquarters.

» $5,000 Canton winner on a Hot 5s scratch-off game purchased at Michael’s on Hwy. 43 N., Camden.

» $2,000 Biloxi winner on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at Keith’s Superstore on Central Ave., D’Iberville.

» $2,000 Greenville winner on an Easy Money scratch-off game purchased at Raahi on Hwy. 82, Greenville.

» $2,000 Walnut winner on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at BlueSky on Hwy. 72 East, Walnut.

» $1,000 Pearl winner on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased at Texaco Foodmart on S. Pearson Rd., Pearl.

» $1,040 Jackson winner on a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Fleetway on I-55 N., Jackson.

For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining totals for scratch-off games are updated each week!

For a complete listing of MLC winners, visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners/