Jackson VA Regional Office now offering virtual interviews for veterans, dependents

JACKSON — The Jackson regional office of the Veterans Administration is now offering virtual interviews to serve veterans and their dependents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During a time when virtual communication and social distancing is becoming our new normal, we have found a way to establish a human connection with Mississippi veterans,” said Darryl Brady, director, Jackson VA Regional Office. “Veterans and dependents can now call one of our two public contact phone numbers and schedule a virtual appointment to get one-on-one assistance.”

A virtual appointment will allow a veteran and/or a dependent to do the following:

• Schedule an appointment with a VA representative

• Receive claim information or assistance

• Receive help with filling out applications and other pertinent forms

• Receive responses to questions from a Jackson Regional Office employee

To schedule a virtual appointment or for more information, please contact 601-364-7083 or 601-364-7088.