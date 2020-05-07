Know the signs of depression, anxiety in older adults

JACKSON — Suicide, depression and anxiety are not problems faced only by younger people. By 2030, an estimated 75 million Americans will be over the age of 65, and they face the mental health and substance use problems that so many others do.

To highlight the mental health problems faced by older adults, May 7 is recognized as National Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day. During the ongoing pandemic, this year’s recognition is drawing awareness to the social isolation many seniors are experiencing as people stay home and limit their contact with others in order to slow the spread of disease.

“While many of us are social distancing and staying home as much as possible, we have become accustomed to staying in touch with our friends and families through constant phone calls and video chats,” said DMH Director of Outreach and Training Molly Portera. “Not everyone is used to making video calls and using the latest technology to stay in touch with their families. We especially need to keep older adults in mind and reach out to ensure they aren’t lonely right now.”

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and reported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, adults 75 and older are among those with the highest rates of suicide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing isolation, uncertainty, stress and grief may become even more prominent. However, practical steps all Mississippians can take with older adults in their lives can help fight those feelings.

For instance, since many Americans have turned increasingly to video chats, they can try to make sure their parents, relatives and neighbors know how to do the same and maintain contact that way. If some people can’t do that, then phone calls can obviously be reassuring too.

Offering to bring a meal or run an errand for older neighbors or relatives can also be particularly helpful, as it offers some social contact and lends a helping hand. If there are concerns about social distancing or an older person has underlying risks, someone could always drop a meal off at a doorway or have a conversation through a window.

Many people also have pets that serve as friends and companions in their homes. Offering to go out and get some food, toys, or provide care for a pet can be another way to offer support.

“The loss of independence that some people experience as they age can lead to isolation and stress even when we’re not facing such unusual circumstances,” Portera said. “Making even a little bit of effort to offer some help and support to can make a lot of difference in someone’s life. I would encourage everyone to lend a hand when it may be needed.

“At the very least, we can make a phone call and make sure those we love know how much we appreciate what they mean to us.”

Warning Signs of Depression in Older Adults

• Feeling sad, hopeless, or guilty

• Difficulties concentrating or making decisions

• Loss of interest in activities

• Noticeable restlessness or irritability

A quick, easy way to determine if someone is experiencing depression is through an online mental health screening. Visit www.mhascreening.org for a depression screening. If you don’t have internet access, make sure to ask your primary care doctor about a screening at your next visit.

Help is Available

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990, and you may text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor. The Crisis Text Line can connect someone with a crisis counselor by texting HOME to 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

The DMH Helpline will remain staffed at all times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-877-210-8513 for information about services or supports near you. Additional resources for Mississippians are located www.mentalhealthms.com. and www.standupms.org.