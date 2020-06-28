Legislators vote to retire current state flag

JACKSON — Today, the Mississippi Legislature voted to retire the state flag of Mississippi, which features a representation of the Confederate battle emblem.

House Bill 1796 was passed by the House of Representatives by a vote of 91-23. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 37-14. The bill repeals the current state flag and orders the creation of a commission to redesign it. The bill goes to Gov. Tate Reeves, who has indicated he will sign it into law.

The new flag design must meet these requirements:

· The new flag must not contain Confederate battle flag imagery;

· The new flag must contain the words "In God We Trust."

The commission must submit the new flag design by Sept. 14, 2020, and, if approved, it will be voted on in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.The flag must receive a majority vote to become the new state flag.