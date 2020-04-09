Local MDOT projects progressing

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:48pm

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said work is continuing on several projects in Tallahatchie County.

On U.S. Highway 49 East, a nearly $5 million project to replace the Black Bayou Bridge is being performed by Eutaw Construction.  Crews have completed the permanent bridge except for railing. Continued work on the approach roadway has been limited due to repeated flooding.

On state Highway 32, a project to replace six bridges close to Charleston is nearly complete.  Crews are leveling the highway and preparing for the final surface course of asphalt to be laid throughout the project area.

