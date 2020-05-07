Local UM students to graduate virtually

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event Saturday, May 9.

The following local students are candidates for graduation:

Paige Helen Appelhans, of Holcomb, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Appelhans is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Timyus Lashon Roebuck, of Tutwiler, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degree. He is an Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Lindsey Bryant Douglas, of Enid, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Douglas is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Joey P Gordon, of Enid, is a candidate for a Bachelor of University Studies degree. Gordon is a University Studies major in the General Studies.

Anna Day Haynes, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Haynes is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Lauren Ashley Simpson, of Scobey, is a candidate for a Master of Education degree. Simpson is a Curriculum and Instruction major in the Graduate School.

Cameron Lee Padgett, of Enid, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degree. Padgett is an Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Jacob Fredric Palmer, of Holcomb, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Palmer is an Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.

Hannah Marcie Simmons, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Simmons is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Jasmine Nicole Reed, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Reed is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

LaRhonda F. Smith, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Smith is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Stephanie Tawanda Patterson, of Oakland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of University Studies degree. Patterson is a University Studies major in the General Studies.

Vinita Chantel Ray, of Enid, is a candidate for a B.S. in Computer Science degree. Ray is a Computer Science major in the School of Engineering.

Michael Anthony Davis, of Charleston, is a candidate for a B.S. in Computer Science degree. Davis is a Computer Science major in the School of Engineering.

“While we aren’t able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.

UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date.

“The university remains committed to doing all it can to honor our graduates in person when it is safe for us to come together as a university community,” Boyce said.

The virtual event will begin at noon CDT and can be viewed at olemiss.edu.

As part of the virtual celebration, students — including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation — received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.