Matching grant given, donations sought, for food relief effort

The Maddox Foundation has announced a $27,500 matching grant for donations to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi’s fund to meet the emergency nutritional needs of children.

The FEED fund was announced last week by the Community Foundation in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It will provide financial resources to nonprofits in its 11-county region who are addressing the nutritional needs of children. The goal is to reduce the effect COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is having on children whose primary nutrition has come from their schools.

The Maddox Foundation of Hernando announced it will match dollar-for-dollar all donations to the Community Foundation’s FEED fund up to $27,500.

“Hunger hits really close to home for me,” said Robin Grindstaff Hurdle, president of the Maddox Foundation. “I will never forget the lifeline that was offered to my grandmother and me one Thanksgiving. We had one can of corned beef hash to split between us, and we were arguing over which one of us was going to eat it. I said she had to eat it, because she was diabetic. She said I had to eat it, because I was so thin. About that time, the local police department knocked loudly on our door. They brought us two big bags of food. We were both crying. I was crying because I was just so gratefully relieved. She was crying because of some sense of shame that she wasn’t able to take care of me. I’m still grateful today for that gift of food and that lesson. Her tears of shame still break my heart even today. Nobody should ever feel ashamed because they are hungry. The Maddox Foundation would love to help those whose needs are greatest in our community by extending a matching grant of up to $27,500. Thanks for the opportunity to give back a little of the kindness that was shown to me.”

Donations to the FEED fund in its first five days total about $11,000. These donations have come from five states: Mississippi, Arizona, California, Texas and Iowa. Donors may designate their gifts to one of the following counties Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate and Tunica, or to the area of greatest need in the 11-county region.

To make a gift to the FEED Fund and double your gift thanks to the Maddox Match, visit the Community Foundation’s website https://cfnm.org/donate/. In the Donation Designation box, type FEED (add name of the county or area of greatest need), which will earmark 100% of your gift to providing food for children under the age of 18 to that specific county. Gifts are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

To make a gift of stock or other appreciated asset, call or text 662-719-1732. Gifts may also be mailed to CFNM, 315 Losher St., Suite 100, Hernando, MS 38632.

The author, Stacye Trout of Charleston, is development director for the Hernando-based Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. She may be reached by telephone at 662-832-6771 and by email at strout@cfnm.org.