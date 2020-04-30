MDOC to individuals on supervision: No-contact reporting continues in May

JACKSON – Telephone reporting will continue in May for individuals on probation, parole, house arrest or any other form of community supervision.

Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, the Mississippi Department of Corrections continues to deploy strategies to prevent the spread of the virus and protect public health.

Reports will be handled as they were in April. Individuals on supervision should call between Friday, May 1, and Friday, May 15, 2020. The person answering the call may not be the assigned agent.

Office hours will be from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals also can email their agent or use technology portals, such as Skype and FaceTime, to communicate.

Community supervision also includes earned release supervision (ERS), conditional medical release (CMR) and interstate compact.

Aside from basic reporting information, this time individuals will be asked additional questions related to employment and other issues specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDOC Deputy Commissioner Christy Gutherz stressed that individuals must call or otherwise make contact with probation and parole offices to avoid being considered as non-reporting.

“Supervision with purpose is still our focus under this ‘new normal,’” Gutherz said.