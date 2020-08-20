MDOC ramps up hiring for probation, parole and correctional officers

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is gearing up for a mass hiring of probation and parole agents and correctional officers, with advertisements of openings beginning this week.

Under Commissioner Burl Cain, a hiring process that previously took weeks is now streamlined to speed up the approval process, with more than 60 correctional officers hired since June 1, 2020.

“If you want a job, we have one for you,” Cain said. “These are good, stable jobs that will enable you to provide for yourself and your families, and these are exciting jobs where you can help us ensure the safety of our state. These are jobs for the future.”

Applicants for the probation/parole agent positions must apply through the Mississippi State Personnel Board, which will forward the lists to the department to conduct interviews simultaneously across the state.

Interviews could begin as soon as three weeks from the advertisements going out this week, with qualified applicants being hired as soon as the following weekday.

“You can be on the payroll the day after we hire you,” Cain said. “You won’t have to wait long for a paycheck after you have started working.”

Starting pay for an MDOC probation/ parole agent is $37,185 and starting pay for a probation/parole agent trainee is $31,567.82. The starting pay for a correctional officer trainee is $27,149.

With the opportunity for hardworking agents and officers to earn more, Cain asks that Mississippians look beyond the starting salaries to all the benefits they can receive as an employee of the department.

“Consider the benefits — free or low-cost health insurance, good retirement benefits, low-cost life insurance, and paid leave, including vacation. Plus, you can start a career,” Cain said.

Interviews will be held simultaneously at different locations to provide flexibility so potential applicants won’t have to travel far from their homes.

All interviews for probation and parole agents must be scheduled. To make it easier for applicants, the MDOC will conduct interviews at these six locations:

• Leflore County probation/parole office in Greenwood

• Lee County probation/parole office in Tupelo

• Hinds County probation/parole office in Jackson

• Forrest County probation/parole office in Hattiesburg

• Jackson County probation/parole office in Pascagoula

• Lauderdale County probation/parole office in Meridian

Walk-in candidates for correctional officer positions are still welcome at the three state prisons — Mississippi State Penitentiary, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and South Mississippi Correctional Institution — from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Mississippi State Department of Health, the department asks that all potential candidates wear a mask during the interviews.

All applicants, whether for a parole/probation agent or correctional officer, must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

For additional information about qualifications and other questions, contact the MDOC Job Line at 1-866-783-9359.