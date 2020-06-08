MDOT crews clear sand, debris along U.S. Highway 90 in Harrison County

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
  • 253 reads
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 3:02pm

In this video, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews on Monday worked to clean up U.S. Highway 90 in Harrison County after Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the Gulf Coast. Crews cleared the highway after the storm surge and strong winds brought water, sand and debris to the roadway. Highway 90 is back open to the public, but drivers are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling in this area.

Obituaries

Lucy Johnson
CHARLESTON — Lucy V. Sumlin-Johnson passed away Thursday, May 28, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in... READ MORE
Ray Taylor
Roosevelt Williams
Morris Browning
Alec Jenkins
Faye Porter