MDOT sponsors safety message contest

JACKSON — Are you looking for a way to shake up your quarantine and get a little creative? Maybe give your brain a little exercise?

Well, you’re in luck because the Mississippi Department of Transpiration (MDOT) needs your help! Get all your punny, witty and clever safety messages together and enter them in MDOT’s Safety Message Contest.

“Last year, MDOT wanted to give everyone the opportunity to come up with their own fun safety messages; so we held a contest to find the best ones,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “It was such a success, there was no question we had to do another contest again this year, because an engaged public is a safe public.”

MDOT’s witty traffic safety messages, which are often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel. Over 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, distracted or impaired.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but there are some guidelines to remember:

• The message must relate to traffic safety.

• Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

• Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

• No emojis.

To enter, head over to GoMDOT.com/MDOTcontest. After entries have been submitted, MDOT will select the top five messages, and each will be displayed on overhead signs along Mississippi highways. The winning messages will also be posted on MDOT social media.

The contest will end June 11.

You can also submit COVID-19 safety messages during the contest. The best COVID-19 messages will be posted as they come in, and the top five overall safety messages will be announced at a later date.