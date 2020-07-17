Mid-State offers CARES funding

Mid-State Opportunity Inc. has been awarded funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance is available for families who have lost income due to furloughs, job loss, reduced working hours or employer closures.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) CARES provides assistance with payment of electric and gas bills for households whose income is less than 60% of the state median income. For example, a household of two may have a gross income of up to $26,250.

Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) CARES provides assistance for households with income below 200% of the federal poverty level with payment of rent, mortgage, transportation and other needs related to the pandemic. For instance, a household of two may have a gross income of up to $33,820.

To inquire about assistance, contact Mid-State’s Charleston office at 647-2463 to schedule a telephone appointment.

Funds are provided through the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Division of Community Services.