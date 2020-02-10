Missing Charleston girl found safe

UPDATE: MISSING TEEN LOCATED, SAFE

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday that 16-year-old Paitience Alexous "Lexi" Ford of Charleston had been found and “is safe.”

Fly’s office had issued a Missing / Endangered Juvenile Alert for Ford several hours earlier (see below).

---------------------

The Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing / Endangered Juvenile Alert for 16-year-old Paitience Alexous "Lexi" Ford of Charleston.

She is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds.

Ms. Ford was last seen when she was dropped off at Charleston High School on Monday, Feb. 3, at approximately 7:20 a.m. She was wearing black pants with a black jacket. Ms. Ford was seen walking toward the CHS football field between the ag building and the new building.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Ford should call the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office at 662-647-5511 or 662-647-5512.