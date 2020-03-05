Mississippi Senate unanimously approves increase in death benefit for law enforcement officers, firefighters

JACKSON — Beneficiaries of a law enforcement officer or firefighter killed in the line of duty would receive a $200,000 payment under a bill unanimously approved by the Mississippi Senate yesterday.

Senate Bill 2523 doubles the state’s current death benefit payment of $100,000. Benefits are paid from a trust fund receiving vehicle tag and renewal fees honoring law enforcement officers.

“Because of the nature of their jobs, our law enforcement officers and fire fighters are in harm’s way every day,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “First, we need to respect them and keep them as safe as possible, and second, we need to take care of their families — just like they take care of ours.”

To track Senate Bill 2523’s progress, visit: http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/2020/pdf/history/SB/SB2523.xml.