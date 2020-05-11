MPB invites high school seniors to submit photos, info for digital yearbook

JACKSON — To help ensure the state’s graduating senior class is celebrated despite present circumstances, Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) is offering a way to commemorate this milestone of a lifetime.

MPB invites the 2020 high school senior class to upload keepsake photos to include in a digital yearbook created just for Mississippi seniors. They may share treasured memories, friendships, fun and more at education.mpbonline.org.

Seniors are invited to post short blurbs, special moments, their prom outfit, achievements, silly times and activities to be enjoyed by their friends and family. Proud parents and caregivers can post photos, too.

Visit education.mpbonline.org and click on the banner at the top of the webpage to upload photos. Seniors are asked to include their first and last name, school name and school district when submitting photos. MPB will use discretion when posting photos, and submissions are subject to editing before being shared on MPB platforms.

Seniors are also invited to check out MPB Education Service’s gettingtowork.mpbonline.org website for career readiness, college and apprenticeship resources.

For more information on MPB, visit www.mpbonline.org.