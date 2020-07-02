MSU publishes 'Safe Return' guide for the fall semester

STARKVILLE — A new Mississippi State University publication outlines a comprehensive health and safety return plan for the fall semester.

The Safe Return booklet is available on the MSU website or by accessing https://www.msstate.edu/sites/www.msstate.edu/files/SafeReturnBooklet.pdf.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum states in an opening message, “Since the inception of the COVID-19 global pandemic, our guiding principle has been structuring the difficult yet critical balance between protecting the health and safety of our MSU family while, likewise, ensuring that we continue to deliver the high quality academic experiences that our students expect and deserve.”

The university publication includes sections on health and safety; academic and research continuity; finance and business operations; human resources; campus life; as well as acknowledgement of those serving on MSU’s COVID-19 Task Force and related work groups.

The university’s fall semester, with a revised calendar, begins Aug. 17.

