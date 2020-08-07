MVSU announces phased return to campus

ITTA BENA — As part of its continued efforts to prioritize safety while monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the university and surrounding communities, Mississippi Valley State University has announced plans to implement a phased approach to instructional methods and the returning of MVSU students to campus.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 17 —MVSU’s first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester — learning and instruction will be 100% online for the first three weeks. New Student Academy for first-time freshmen and transfer students will continue to take place Aug. 13-16; however, these events will be held virtually.

MVSU students who will be residing on-campus will have the option to check-in based on the date and time already established in their housing notice. However, since classes will now be 100% online for the first three weeks, the University highly recommends that students delay their arrival until the weekend of Sept. 6-8.

By delaying students’ arrival on-campus, MVSU will have a much more gradual move-in schedule, which will reduce density and ensure appropriate physical distancing, the availability of personal protective equipment, disinfection supplies, and access to proper testing capabilities for COVID-19 — all in accordance with Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Safe Start guidelines and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

MVSU will begin phasing in in-person instruction on Sept. 9. Courses will be conducted with reduced class sizes and will follow the guidelines and protocols outlined in the University’s “Safety in Motion” Health and Safety Plan.

Courses scheduled as 100% online courses will continue to be delivered virtually. The University will reopen various services, such as library services and student activities, with significant restrictions in place.

As MVSU’s operations expand and students begin to return to campus, the University will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential spread of the virus and adjust its existing policies and procedures as necessary.

The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority, and we appreciate the patience and flexibility extended by our campus community as we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times.

For more MVSU COVID-19 related news and updates, visit www.mvsu.edu/coronavirus-response.