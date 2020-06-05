Northwest announces drive-thru graduation

SENATOBIA — With traditional graduation ceremonies taking a backseat to alternative celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced that the college will hold two drive-through graduation events on its Senatobia campus.

The first event will honor spring 2020 graduates, and is set for Thursday, July 30, at 9 a.m. The second event, held in honor of summer 2020 graduates, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 31, at 9 a.m.

The route will begin at the college’s main entrance on Highway 51 and wind through campus to the Haraway Center portico, where Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl, and other Northwest leaders will be waiting to congratulate the graduates. The students, who will be riding in the passenger seat of each vehicle, will not leave their vehicles during the event, in cooperation with social distancing guidelines.

Tents will be set up along the route, with faculty and staff members encouraged to attend and cheer on the students. As the graduation events are closed to the public, both events will be live-streamed on Northwest’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/NorthwestCC.

To learn more about Northwest’s pathways and programs, visit northwestms.edu.